OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow today announced that Tully’s Good Times Family Restaurant and Bar has purchased the former Friendly’s property located at 196 W. Bridge St.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tully’s to develop the former Friendly’s property and put the site back into productive use,” Barlow said. “Tully’s will be a wonderful addition to the Oswego community, providing quality food in a fun atmosphere with superb service. I believe the announcement of a Tully’s coming to Oswego is another positive indicator for our community and speaks to the progress being made in Oswego as we see continued growth and private investment. I thank Tully’s for being interested and investing in our city and believe they’ll see strong, immediate support from the Oswego community.”

Friendly’s closed its doors in Oswego in April 2019. This past summer, Tully’s set up its mobile food truck in the parking lot of this property on various dates.

