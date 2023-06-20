Oswego Yacht Club Hospice Regatta 2023 A Sailing Success

OSWEGO, NY – As the morning of June 17, 2023 dawned, a fleet of fifteen racing yachts and their crews, representing several Central New York sailing clubs, waited for the fog to clear and safe sailing conditions to appear on the waters of Lake Ontario off Oswego, New York.

The boats, docked along the east bank of the Oswego River, were gathered to enjoy a day of highly competitive racing and camaraderie, while supporting the efforts of Friends of Hospice of Oswego County, an organization dedicated to the assistance of families facing end of life theissues.

Thanks to the generosity of La Parrilla On the Water restaurant owner Brandon Lagoe and the Broadwell Companies, dockage and parking were available for the visiting boats and their crews.

Competitors tuned masts and shared weather information and predictions, as Principal Race Officer Al Williams kept the fleet informed of the visibility on the lake at regular intervals. The fog began to clear at around 9:30 a.m., and Williams sounded a horn notifying the sailors the racing would begin.

Conditions developed into a near perfect combination of moderate breeze and small waves, allowing for three races to be sailed in rapid succession. Competitors reveled in the “champagne” conditions provided by Lake Ontario and the expert race committee team.

Returning to the Oswego Yacht Club’s West First Street location, tired but satisfied sailors enjoyed a social hour and a delicious chicken dinner provided by Oswego’s Woodchuck saloon.

In the end, the trophy and the opportunity to represent Oswego in the Hospice National Championship regatta went to Skipper Fran Doyle and her crew, sailing the yacht Tanz, hailing from Sodus Bay Yacht Club.







