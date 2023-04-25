OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile sponsor the annual Pancake Breakfast and Raffle which will take place April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 West Fifth Street. Treat yourself to a hearty, delicious breakfast, and a chance to win one of four great prizes. Your ticket purchases will support literacy in the community.

First Prize: A beautiful 58”x68” handmade quilt donated by the First United Methodist Church Quilters.

Second Prize: A $100 Lottery Board.

Third Prize: A $100 gift card to the Red Sun/Port City Café.

Fourth Prize: A Wine & Glasses Stand with Man in the Moon Candies gift basket.

Raffle tickets are $3 each, two for $5 and five for $10.

A 50/50 Raffle will be held during the breakfast and Oswego Bookmobile will have a Book Giveaway table for your children to pick out a free book to keep.

In addition to the raffles, treat yourself to an All You Can Eat Breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, juice, and coffee prepared by volunteers from Oswego Elks.

Tickets for the breakfast and the raffle are available now at the library, the river’s end bookstore, Quilt With Passion, or from any board member of the Friends of the Library or the Oswego Bookmobile. Breakfast tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children under 6 are free.

Friends of Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the Oswego Public Library.

Oswego Bookmobile is empowering children to be readers! Oswego Bookmobile delivers FREE books to children.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...