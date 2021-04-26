Port Commences West Dock Renovations

OSWEGO – The renovation of the Port of Oswego’s west dock began this week. The $1,129,365 million project was awarded by the board of directors to Crane-Hogan Structural Systems.

The Port’s west dock is home to Lehigh Cement and WT Terminal Oswego, both local employers supporting the construction industry in Central New York.

“As we at the Port look to the future, this is just one of three dock projects we have scheduled for the Port in 2021-2022; an investment in our future totaling over 4 million dollars,” said William W. Scriber, Port Executive Director.

The project was supported by New York State Department of Transportation, the Port of Oswego Authority, REDI, Lehigh Cement and WT Terminal Oswego.

Commodities handled by the harbor support $973.8 million in business revenue, 5,829 direct and indirect jobs, and $289.8M in labor income, as released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report in March, 2021.

“The Port is working to improve and maintain important industrial customers’ competitive edge in relation to water borne cargo operations. This dock renovation shows that the Port is committed to the long term health of our customers and in retaining them as Oswego businesses,” Scriber said.

