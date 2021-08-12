OSWEGO – Today Executive Director of the Port of Oswego Authority William Scriber today released the following statement in response to an announcement made by Mayor Billy Barlow yesterday in regards to a pause in construction at the Port’s East Terminal.

“In response to comments made by the mayor of Oswego as a result of yesterday’s stipulated order between the Port and the City, we believe it is important to clarify a number of false claims and misstatements regarding the plan for, and construction of, the new warehouse.

First, to allow an opportunity for further public dialogue, the Port voluntarily paused construction on the warehouse in early July. Construction of the warehouse did not pause, resume, and pause again with this stipulated order as the city has portrayed. The Port agreed to the instant stipulation for the simple fact that the work the stipulation agrees to pause had already been paused – at the Port’s election – since July. The City’s request for injunctive relief was unnecessary. There was nothing to enjoin. Other parts of the construction of the Port’s Central New York Agriculture Export Center have continued and will continue pursuant to the stipulation. Absolutely nothing has changed.

Second, although the City is not an involved agency in the process—nor is it required to be—the Port, as a courtesy, shared the plans for the entire project with the city and the public more than a year before any construction began. The Port held a special meeting with the mayor in the Port’s boardroom and shared our plans for the project.

Other than revising the structure design from a dome to a rectangle, the location of the warehouse has never changed from the original plan. It is positioned so that it is as far back from the pier as possible, while maintaining critical accessibility by ship. The plan was shared with the New York State Department of Transportation.

Although we are confident in our ultimate success on the merits, we are willing to continue to consider settlement as any responsible litigant would do. This stipulated order reflects our willingness to continue discussions, while at the same time reserving all our rights and defenses should the lawsuit proceed.”

