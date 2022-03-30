Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In Opens Today

OSWEGO – Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In, one of Central New York’s most popular summer destinations, opens for the 76th season today, Wednesday March 30.

The past two years have been challenging for all. Rudy’s Lakeside appreciates all the customer support through these difficult times.

Rudy’s will be open Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This season Rudy’s will provide three ordering options.

One, individuals will be allowed to come inside the restaurant and place their order. They will be given a buzzer to let them know when their order is ready.

Two, individuals will be able to place their order online.

Third, individuals will be allowed to order over the phone.

These three options will give individuals theopportunity to order as they feel comfortable. Credit cards are now accepted. Rudy’s has been serving their haddock, seafood, hot sauce and summer favorites since 1947 on the shore of Lake Ontario just west of SUNY Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...