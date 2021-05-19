Ryan Lanigan Appointed Oswego High School Principal Effective July 1

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education has appointed longtime area administrator and OCSD alumnus Ryan Lanigan as its new Oswego High School principal.

The Board of Education confirmed Lanigan’s appointment at a Wednesday morning meeting, and Lanigan is set to take over effective July 1 to begin the 2021-22 school year.

“The district is excited about Mr. Lanigan’s hire and looks forward to his leadership of our high school,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said in a letter announcing the hire, adding that the district would hold a “meet and greet” for community stakeholders in the near future.

Lanigan has spent the past five years as the principal and the director of physical education and health at Mexico High School in the Mexico Academy and Central School District.

Prior to his time in Mexico, Lanigan spent approximately seven years as an assistant principal and then principal of the Fulton City School District’s junior high school. Lanigan is a current OCSD resident and throughout his career he has also served as a football and track coach and physical education teacher.

The hire was announced following Wednesday morning’s board meeting where members also officially ratified the results of Tuesday’s budget and board elections. Calvin said colleagues described Lanigan as “innovative, progressive, a strong curriculum leader and relationship builder.”

Lanigan will lead Oswego High School following the retirement of longtime principal Patrick Wallace, who Calvin thanked for his years of service.

“We want to thank Mr. Wallace for all of his leadership, dedication and compassion throughout the years,” the superintendent said. “He will be missed, and should be congratulated on an outstanding career of service to our community and scholars.”

Further information regarding the meet and greet with Lanigan will be released in short order, officials noted.

Wednesday’s letter from the superintendent to the community can be viewed in its entirety on Oswego.org.

