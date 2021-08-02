OSWEGO – Twelve Oswego and Onondaga counties not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2021 at its July board meeting.

Projects encompass a wide range of focus areas to spearhead Oswego County initiatives, including education, health and welfare, economic development, civic benefit, historic preservation and the environment.

The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts. The largest award – $75,000 – was given to Syracuse-based On Point for College, to expand its nationally recognized College Access and Success services for students throughout Oswego County.

Other education-focused grants were awarded: The Children’s Museum of Oswego was provided funding for its capacity building project and the Fulton Public Library was awarded funding for the renovation of its Children’s Room.

Several health and welfare grants were awarded: Friends of Camp Hollis received funding for its Playground Improvement Plan. Restore CNY received a grant to assist with completion of its Youth Center building in the town of Hastings at Van Lieu Park. The Central New York Lyme and Disease Alliance was provided a grant to educate Oswego County residents about the dangers of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Funding was also provided to Friends of Oswego County Hospice so that comfort bags could be provided to individuals under hospice care in their homes.

An economic development grant will support the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce in its Small Business Campaign.

A capacity-building grant was given to the revitalized Oswego County Habitat for Humanity chapter to expand its effectiveness.

Both the Friends of Fort Ontario and Safe Haven Museum were awarded grants to organize and digitize their historical collections and files.

The Central New York Land Trust was awarded a 1:1 matching grant, payable at the completion of its fundraising campaign in the spring of 2022. The goal of the campaign is to acquire the 71-acre Gardenier Road Preserve, which is a half-mile from the Oswego city line and two miles from SUNY Oswego.

For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to [email protected].

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The Foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related