Shineman Foundation Awards ORA $150,000 For 2021

OSWEGO – Bustling activity and improvements are expected in City of Oswego neighborhoods again this year.

More than 25 City of Oswego neighborhood groups have been awarded Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) grants for neighborhood improvements, a big rebound since 2020 when the grip of COVID-19 was tightest. In anticipation of this year’s revitalization activities, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has awarded the ORA a $150,000 grant for 2021.

What started as a $45,000 grant for the development of a strategy for restoring Oswego’s neighborhoods in 2013, has grown to more than $3.86M in focused restoration and improvements in scores of neighborhood blocks in the City of Oswego.

“Its great to see the community rebounding after all the confinement due to the pandemic last year,” said ORA Director Paul Stewart. “Not only is this the Shineman Foundation’s 9th consecutive year of support, but it’s the beginning of a new, 5-year funding commitment from the Shineman Foundation.”

According to Stewart, a major part of the Shineman Foundation grants to the ORA now require matching funds raised from the local community.

“Going forward, each year we will work to raise support from local corporate partners and individuals who believe in the ORA’s mission,” Stewart said. “We now have an 8-person Board of Directors that has helped make this initiative a success… It has been great to see our local businesses support the Oswego community, especially the neighborhoods.”

Among the supporters that helped the ORA achieve its funding goals for this year include Avery Rental Properties, Community Bank, Galloway Realty, Novelis, Operation Oswego County, Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Oswego Teacher’s Credit Union, Pathfinder Bank & Raby’s Ace Homecenter.

“Of all the initiatives we have supported since 2013, the ORA has proven to be the most prominent in catalyzing positive change in our community,” said Karen Goetz, Executive Director of the Shineman Foundation. “Our foundation is so proud of what has been accomplished by the ORA and all the participating neighborhoods over the past 9 years.”

The most recognizable program of the ORA in Oswego is the Renaissance Block Challenge Grant. If local homeowners get at least 5 houses on their block and apply as a group, each is eligible for $1000 matching grants to make exterior improvements to their homes.

According to Stewart, the ORA awards these grants to “about 15-20 blocks each year.” Additional grants the ORA offers are “Neighborhood Pride Grants” for streetscape improvements, and “Paint Oswego Grants” for painting homes in historic colors.

Information about the ORA and its programs can be found at www.oswegonyonline.com

