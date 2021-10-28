OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the seven-member 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

These former Laker student-athletes will be inducted into the hallowed hall: David Locascio ’63, Richard G. Kohler ’66, Thomas Fitch ’71, Bob Hagan ’88, Kathryn Carbonaro Rozak ’05, Maureen Kasperek ’06 and Brendan Edward Bryan McLaughlin ’09.

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Sheldon Hall Ballroom at SUNY Oswego.

Registration is required by Nov. 5 to attend the event by visiting alumni.oswego.edu/2021AHOF.

David Locascio ’63 is a two-time SUNYAC wrestling champion at the 177-pound weight class and was the runner up at 167 pounds in 1963. In his sophomore season in 1961, he finished with a 10-1 record. Locascio helped Oswego to a third-place finish at the NYSIAC in 1961 and second in the 1963 SUNYAC Championships in an epic 87-85 setback to Cortland.

Richard G. Kohler ’66, a posthumous inductee, was a three-time SUNYAC Honorable Mention selection in men’s basketball. It’s been over 50 years since he graduated, but Kohler’s name still appears all over the Oswego State top 10 lists in program history. He owns the third-highest average in career rebounds at 11.6 per contest and ranks fifth in total rebounds with 753, despite not being able to play as a freshman. His 285 rebounds during the 1964-65 season are the seventh-most in a single-season in program history and his 1964-65 and 1963-64 rebounding averages still rank in the top 10 of the single-season program list. Kohler had 23 rebounds in back-to-back games, tying him for ninth on the single-game program list, and he averaged a double-double in each of his three years on varsity with more than 12 points in every season, including more than 15 his last two. Kohler finished just 73 points shy of the 1,000-point club and still ranks 25th all-time (927).

Thomas Fitch ’71 is a three-time SUNYAC champion (1969, 1970, 1971) in wrestling, the only wrestler to win SUNYACs on three separate occasions. He is a two-time NCAA College Division Championship Qualifier and was a 1968 Army-West Point Plebe (Freshman) Tournament Champion, which was a major East Coast tournament for freshmen who were not allowed to compete on varsity at the time. He helped the 1970-71 team to a season record of 6-2.

Bob Hagan ’88 was a two-year member of the Oswego State men’s hockey team. Hagan led the Lakers to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons while garnering NYCHA and SUNYAC Second Team honors in 1983 and First Team honors in 1984. He was named to the ECAC West First Team and to the All-America Second Team in his senior season. In his two years, Hagan compiled 63 points in 66 games, played on 13 goals and 50 assists as a defenseman and was named ECAC Defenseman of the Week twice during the 1982-83 season.

Kathryn Carbonaro Rozak ’05 was a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, garnering Honorable Mention accolades in her first two seasons and making the First Team in her final two as a member of the women’s lacrosse program. She was the 2002 SUNYAC Co-First Year Player of the Year and the 2005 SUNYAC Player of the Year in the conference. She still sits in the records books with a tie for third-most goals in a single-game in program history (8 versus Oneonta in 2002), the seventh-most career points in program history (187), 145 goals to rank fourth-most for a career in program history and her 42 career assists is one spot outside the program’s Top 10.

Maureen Kaspereak ’06 is a four-time All-SUNYAC member in women’s soccer with Honorable Mention honors as a freshman and three Second Team appearances in her final three seasons. She was also a SUNYAC Rookie of the Year in 2002 and made the 2005 NSCAA All-Northeast Region Second Team. Kaspereak is the all-time points leader in program history with 154 (28 more than the next closest Laker), all-time leader for goals in program history with 71 (17 more than the next closest Laker) and is tied for sixth-most assists in program history with 12. She holds the Oswego record for most points (58) and most goals (27) in a single-season (2003) and is also tied for eighth-most points in a single game with seven against Potsdam (10/15/2004).

Brendan Edward Bryan McLaughlin ’09 played 107 games for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, recording more than 20 points in each of his four seasons. He ranks 19th for total points in program history (150 points) and averaged more than one point per game (1.40) during his career. His best season was in 2007 with 55 points on 24 goals and 31 assists, leading to a spot on the All-American Second Team and the All-SUNYAC First Team. McLaughlin finished his career with 62 goals and 88 assists.

In keeping with the latest safety guidelines on campus, all attendees will be required to wear a mask except when eating during the event.

For more information, email [email protected]; to register, visit alumni.oswego.edu/2021AHOF.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related