OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) campaign collected $2,000 worth of supplies and personal care items for Oswego County Opportunity’s Services to Aid Families (SAF) program in conjunction with the college’s annual Yards for Yeardley event.

Stacie France, the community response coordinator for SAF, said she “was so overwhelmed with gratitude” for the “amazing” donation.

“The health and hygiene products will be used to provide those comforts to survivors who have fled domestic and sexual violence and are utilizing SAF program services,” France said. “This could include those who are currently in shelter but also will allow these items to be provided when an individual or family is leaving residential services and starting their own new safe living situation.”

The donation relates to an ongoing partnership between the college’s Title IX office and It’s On Oz program, both led by Lisa Evaneski, and SAF. This year’s Yards for Yeardley month-long event — where campus and community members walk to remember victims of domestic and dating violence, and to prevent future acts — provided an opportunity for SEFA organizers to also collect items to support the local organization.

“SAF is so appreciative of the collaboration with SUNY Oswego and the Title IX office,” France said. “Lisa has been a tremendous supporter of the program for many years, her passion for prevention and education surrounding IPV has been incredible and connecting survivors to free, confidential support services is invaluable to the campus community.”

“SUNY Oswego students and employees continue to step up and contribute to the well-being of our greater community,” Evaneski said. “It’s On Oz and the Title IX team are so thankful!”

SEFA co-chair Mary Toale, interim vice president for student affairs and executive assistant to the president, said the outpouring continued to show the level of care the campus community shows toward worthy causes.

“After the first supply pick up halfway through the drive, we were blown away by the sheer volume of supplies donated throughout campus,” Toale said. “After the final pickup, we were stunned. Your generosity is incredible and we are honored to serve our community.”

The success of recent events like this collection and a drive that gathered more than 700 books for the Oswego Bookmobile reinforce the SEFA committee’s commitment to providing community service.

“We look forward to teaming up with many partners throughout the year to continue to make meaningful impacts in our community,” Toale said.

Services to Aid Families provides residential and non-residential services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, elder abuse and stalking as well as crime victims. Services are designed to assist and empower survivors as well as to mobilize a coordinated community-wide response to those issues. For more information, visit the Oswego County Opportunities website, oco.org.

Visit the SUNY Oswego SEFA website, oswego.edu/sefa, to learn more about SEFA and how it supports community causes.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...