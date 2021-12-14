UPDATE December 16 – Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the community, SUNY Oswego is modifying activities related to its Cruisin’ the Campus schedule through Jan. 22.

While the surge has canceled some planned indoor activities, a wide range of events at Rice Creek Field Station and among Laker athletic teams will still welcome visitors.

The Rice Creek Field Station and its adjacent Fallbrook trails invite nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for some fresh air for hikes between dawn and dusk every day. For those interested in guided walks, a First Day Hike will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1, as well as Rice Creek Ramble nature hikes on Jan. 8 and 15, all starting at 11 a.m. with optional use of snowshoes depending on weather.

In addition, the Rice Creek building will be open on the following days and times between Jan 3. to Jan. 21:

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays

Bird-watching sessions through the gallery windows will take place from:

Jan. 1, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and;

Jan. 4, 11 and 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

For more information on these and other activities, visit the Rice Creek website, oswego.edu/ricecreek.

Lakers in action

Laker athletic teams will offer indoor entertainment throughout January, starting with the Oswego State Men’s Hockey Classic on Jan. 1 and 2 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall. Canton and Skidmore tangle at 3 p.m. followed by Oswego taking on Augsburg at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship games will take place at 3 and 7 p.m., respectively on Jan. 2.

Additional men’s hockey games will take place at 7 p.m. on:

Jan. 14 vs. Buffalo State

Jan. 21 vs. Potsdam

Jan 22 vs. Plattsburgh in the annual WhiteOut game

Visit tickets.oswego.edu to purchase tickets.

A series of women’s hockey games — which are free thanks to sponsorship by Oswego Health — will take place at 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 9 vs. Utica

Jan. 14 vs. Plattsburgh

Jan. 15 vs. Cortland

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action in Laker Hall’s Max Ziel Gymnasium. On Jan. 3, the women will tip vs. Alfred at noon with the men vying with St. Lawrence at 4 p.m., then both teams will play Geneseo at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Jan. 18. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Buffalo State at 1 p.m. in Laker Pool.

Consistent with college protocols, participants are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask/face covering at all indoor activities. Read more about SUNY Oswego’s Indoor Spectator Policy at oswego.edu/oswego-forward.

Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian at all times for the duration of the program.

Due to an initiative to save energy during winter break, some facilities might have lower temperatures than usual, so visitors should plan and dress accordingly.

In addition, due to the COVID surge, the campus will not be accepting requests for outside groups to use campus facilities until further notice.

For more information on daily happenings on campus, visit the SUNY Oswego Events Calendar, calendar.oswego.edu.

OSWEGO – With nature sessions, Laker sporting events, planetarium shows, open skating, open recreation and more, SUNY Oswego resumes its variety of offerings to the community called Cruisin’ the Campus from December 13 to January 22.

“We continue to be grateful to the wider Oswego community for the many ways it engages with and supports the college,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “Throughout the year, SUNY Oswego intentionally seeks to integrate and embed our arts, athletics, recreation and many other offerings in the community. This break in classes, in particular, is a perfect time to say, loud and clear, ‘Thank you, Oswego,’ and offer up our resources, facilities and programs to our neighbors.”

The Rice Creek Field Station and its adjacent Fallbrook trails invite nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for some fresh air for hikes between dawn and dusk every day. For those interested in guided walks, a First Day Hike will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1, as well as Rice Creek Ramble nature hikes on Jan. 8 and 15, all starting at 11 a.m. with optional use of snowshoes depending on weather.

In addition, the Rice Creek building will be open on the following days and times between Jan 3. to Jan. 21:

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays

Bird-watching sessions through the gallery windows will take place from:

Jan. 1, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and;

Jan. 4, 11 and 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

For more information on these and other activities, visit the Rice Creek website, oswego.edu/rice-creek.

Lakers in action

Laker athletic teams will offer indoor entertainment throughout January, starting with the Pathfinder Bank Oswego Men’s Hockey Classic on Jan. 1 and 2 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall. Canton and Skidmore tangle at 3 p.m. followed by Oswego taking on Augsburg at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship games will take place at 3 and 7 p.m., respectively on Jan. 2.

Additional men’s hockey games will take place at 7 p.m. on:

Jan. 14 vs. Buffalo State

Jan. 21 vs. Potsdam

Jan 22 vs. Plattsburgh in the annual WhiteOut game

Visit tickets.oswego.edu to purchase tickets.

A series of women’s hockey games — which are free thanks to sponsorship by Oswego Health — will take place at 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 9 vs. Utica

Jan. 14 vs. Plattsburgh

Jan. 15 vs. Cortland

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action in Laker Hall’s Max Ziel Gymnasium. On Jan. 3, the women will tip vs. Alfred at noon with the men vying with St. Lawrence at 4 p.m., then both teams will play Geneseo at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Jan. 18. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Buffalo State at 1 p.m. in Laker Pool.

Indoor recreational offerings

Members of the community can take part in any number 6:30 to 8 p.m. open skating sessions in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall in Marano Campus Center. Dates include Dec. 28, 29 and 30; and Jan. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Lee Hall facilities — including its gym and the racquetball and squash courts — will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 to 31.

The walking track of Romney Field House will be open to visitors on the following dates and times:

Dec 13 to 15, noon to 2 p.m;

Jan. 3 to 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Jan. 10 to 12, noon to 2 p.m., and;

Jan 17 to 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other attractions

The Shineman Center planetarium will offer free 7 p.m. shows for the whole family during Cruisin’ the Campus, including “The Stars of Winter” on Dec. 12, 19 and 26, and “The Birth of the Solar System” on Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

In addition, the planetarium will host 5 p.m. Thursday double feature shows as follows:

Dec. 16: “Back to the Moon” and “Mars 1001”

Dec. 23: “Astronaut” and “Mars 1001”

Dec. 30: “Back to the Moon” and “Mars 1001”

Jan. 6: “The Dynamic Earth” and “Oasis in Space”

Jan. 13: “The Dynamic Earth” and “IBEX: Edge of the Solar System”

Jan. 20: “The Dynamic Earth” and “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Jan. 27: “The Dynamic Earth” and “Astronaut”

The College Store at Marano Campus Center also will be open for browsing and buying. Hours are:

Dec. 13 to 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 20 to 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 and 2: 5 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 10 to 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Consistent with college protocols, participants are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask/face covering at all indoor activities.

Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian at all times for the duration of the program.

Due to an initiative to save energy during winter break, some facilities might have lower temperatures than usual, so visitors should plan and dress accordingly.

For more information on daily happenings on campus, visit the SUNY Oswego Events Calendar, calendar.oswego.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related