The Fabulous Thunderbirds Take The Lakeview Stage July 29

OSWEGO – On Friday, July 29, legendary musical group The Fabulous Thunderbirds will bring their iconic sound, style, and showmanship to the Breitbeck Lakeview Stage in a performance that is sure to both bring back old memories and create new ones.

For more than 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band. The group’s distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, manifested itself into a unique musical hybrid with such barnburners as “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up.” Co-founder Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the group as it evolves into its newest incarnation.

“We started as a straight blues band,” vocalist and harmonica player Wilson said. “We now incorporate a mixture of a lot of different styles. We’re an American music band and we’re much higher energy than we were before.

“To be in the T-Birds,” Wilson continued, “You need to understand the different styles of music and different ways of playing. You have to be willing to adopt a more contemporary style. The guys we have now are able to do that.”

In 1979, The Fabulous Thunderbirds released their self-titled first album. Primarily blues influenced, it became a cult classic. In subsequent releases, the band started to incorporate more Cajun, rock ‘n’ roll and soul influences.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds reached a commercial peak with the album, “Tuff Enuff.” The single of the same title as well as the singles “Wrap It Up” and “Look at That” all went Top 40.

The song, “Tuff Enuff” was featured in the film “Gung Ho,” starring Michael Keaton. The band continues to tour extensively, in both the U.S. and Europe. Wilson is currently writing songs on his own, with band members and other writers.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds will take the Lakeview Stage at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Harborfest is one of the few admission-free music festivals in the country. It was founded with the mission of creating a nationally recognized festival that attracts and engages a broad and diverse audience to celebrate, build community, and advance economic development in Oswego, New York. It would not be possible to continue the event without the generous, ongoing support received from the City of Oswego and other government entities, businesses and organizations, and individuals and family members.

To learn more about musical performances or sponsorship opportunities for said performances, how to support of this amazing regional event, or simply about Harborfest itself, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126, 315-343-6858 or www.oswegoharborfest.com.

