The Oswego County Health Department Raises Awareness About Winter Bats and Rabies

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of rabies, a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, human cases of rabies are on the rise. Five people died from the virus in 2021 compared to zero deaths in both 2020 and 2019. The agency linked these cases to rabid bats, exposure to which accounts for 70 percent of people who become infected with the rabies virus.

Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams said it is not unusual for people to find bats in their homes this time of year.

“Experts advise bats may ‘awaken’ occasionally during the winter to move around, or to adjust to changing temperatures,” Williams said. “If their spot becomes too warm or too cold, they can find their way out of their over-wintering space and into the house.”

Locally, two types of bats, the little brown bat and big brown bat, are most often found indoors during the winter. Residents are more likely to encounter a big brown bat in their home. Big brown bats typically have an eleven to 13-inch wingspan and a body size of approximately four to five inches. They are more solitary than little brown bats and will over-winter in an attic, crawl space or wall.

People can be bitten by a bat and not know it because most types of bats have very small teeth, and their marks may disappear quickly. Exposure to the rabies virus can also occur if infected saliva enters an open cut or mucous membrane, such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

Williams said that if a bat is found indoors and there is a chance it may have had contact with a person or a pet, it’s extremely important not to release it.

“If you woke up because a bat landed on you while you were sleeping, or if you wake up and find a bat in your room, you should try to safely capture the bat and have it tested,” Willliams said. “The same precautions apply if you see a bat in a room with an unattended child or someone with a mental impairment.”

Contact the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division any time you find a bat in your home. Staff will investigate to determine the threat of exposure to people and pets. Call 315-349-3557 weekdays or 315-341-0086 evenings and weekends.

The Oswego County Health Department advises residents to follow these steps if there is a possibility that a person or pet was exposed to a potentially rabid bat:

Avoid direct contact with the bat.

Contain the bat in a room by closing all windows and doors.

Safely capture the bat using gloves and a coffee can or similar container, taking care to avoid damage to its head.

Store the can in a freezer until you can submit it to the Oswego County Health Department for rabies testing.

For instructions on how to capture a bat, watch the New York State Department of Health video, “Catch a Bat Safely,” at:

https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/ or go to https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/bats/homes.htm.

If it is determined that exposure to the rabies virus has occurred, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) shots can be very effective in preventing rabies from developing; however, the shots must be administered before symptoms appear. The CDC estimates that, while human rabies deaths are not common, approximately 60,000 people receive PEP treatment every year.

The health department also reminds pet owners that all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies. Even animals that remain indoors can be exposed to rabies through a bite or scratch from a rabid bat. The health department will announce its 2022 rabies vaccine clinic schedule in the spring.

For more information about rabies, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php or the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

