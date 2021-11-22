The Shineman Foundation Announces Final Grant Awards Of 2021

OSWEGO – Twelve not-for-profit organizations earned grant awards totaling $248,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at its November board meeting, the last of three 2021grant rounds in this unprecedented year of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The funded projects reach a wide range of people in Oswego County. As with previous grant rounds, the projects represent a diverse cross-section of community organizations in health and human services, education, civic benefit, and conservation.

The largest award, $52,500, went to Victory Transformation, to fund the completion of preliminary renovations for its Men’s Shelter/Center at 24 E. Oneida St. in Oswego. Another commitment of $50,000 was made to the Desens House at 264 W. Second St. in Oswego to create a resource center that will serve as a comprehensive community link between women in recovery and the resources the community provides.

Other health and human services awards went to ARISE Child and Family Services to purchase a storage container for the ramps in its ramp program; David’s Refuge for provision of respite/caregiver support to Oswego County parents and guardians of children with special needs; and Fulton’s Blessings in a Backpack for its weekend backpack program for 250 K-6 children in the Fulton City School District.

The Shineman Foundation awarded five education grants to organizations expanding their outreach within Oswego County: the Museum of Science and Technology for its digital theatre/planetarium upgrade and its “Oswego County Discovery Sessions” science program, which will bring a virtual or in-person 45-minute classroom-based science demonstration to all 78 sixth-grade classes in 16 school buildings in Oswego County; the Oswego Bookmobile to provide the remaining funds needed to purchase a new bookmobile for use in the summer of 2022; Fulton City Schools for the expansion of a community-involved endeavor allowing for families to participate in sap collection and the creation of a finished maple syrup product; the Boy Scout Longhouse Council to enable it to update its outdated technology and serve more youths across the county; and the St. Lawrence Valley Educational TV Council for the creation of seven Oswego County segments on WPBS Weekly shows.

A civic benefit/revitalization grant was also given to Girl Scout Troop 10871 in Central Square to fund Phase 2 of its inclusive playground in 2022.

The Shineman Foundation also awarded a grant to Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust to build its conservation capacity in northern Oswego County and other counties in the northern part of New York state.

For more information on the Richard S. Shineman Foundation or to search our not-for-profit resources, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to [email protected]. Keep up with us day-to-day on twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The Foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...