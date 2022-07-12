OSWEGO – Yesterday, July 11, the Oswego City Police Department Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Oswego City Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop in the city of Oswego that resulted in an arrest of John J. Woodworth, 52, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, after he was found to be in possession of a loaded .45 caliber “ghost” handgun.

A subsequent investigation into this traffic stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city of Oswego by the Oswego City Police Special Response Team, Oswego City Police Drug Task Force, and the Oswego County Drug Task Force.

This search warrant resulted in the arrest of Scott A. Wells, 24, for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree.

Police also arrested Benjamin J. Remiesiewicz, 33, with criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree.

These additional arrests came after police located an altered 16-gauge shotgun at the residence. All three suspects were ultimately transported to Oswego County CAP court pending arraignment.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any others are encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

