OSWEGO – Programs that keep residents on the St. Luke healthcare campus in Oswego active and engaged in their community will again benefit from the support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament’s Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.

The tournament “tees off” on Friday, August 4 at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton.The four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts golfers with a relaxed atmosphere and great prizes, while supporting local not-for-profit healthcare e providers.

“We are pleased to announce that HealthDirect Pharmacy Services is again our title sponsor for this annual event,” said Catherine Gill, St. Luke’ CEO and Administrator. “Thanks to their support we are able to provide opportunities for residents across our healthcare campus to stay active and engaged in their community.”

“HealthDirect Pharmacy Services is excited to continue to support this great event,” said David Adsit, President of HealthDirect Pharmacy Services. “We are committed to helping St. Luke and affiliate organizations Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons to continue to further their mission of care and services to the greater Oswego County area.”

The tournament entry fee is $100.00 per person. Team registration is open to the public and limited to the first 25 teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, on-course games including a $50,000 hole-in-one contest, lunch, great prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s at Battle Island.

Sponsoring partners for this year’s charity event to date include Environmental Services Specialist Corp., Fulton Savings Bank, Sodexo Healthcare, Grassi Healthcare Advisors, Usherwood Office Technology and Excellus.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament enable the over 300 served by not-for-profit affiliates St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons each day to stay connected with their community by funding outings, activities and entertainment.

The tournament is named in honor of the late Francis Boyce, St. Luke Health Services’ first Administrator and past President of the Board of Directors. An avid golfer, Mr. Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his 35-year tenure.

To register a four-person team or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166. Sponsorship and team registration can be completed online at www.stlukehs.com/giving/2023-golf-tournament.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...