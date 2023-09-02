United Auto Workers Region 9 CNY Community Action Program (Cap) Council Endorses Kristin Shanley-Graves For Oswego City Court Judge

The union represents thousands of current and retired employees across Central New York

OSWEGO, NY — Kristin Shanley-Graves, the Democratic candidate for Oswego City Court Judge, is kicking off September with an endorsement announcement from the United Auto Workers Region 9 CNY Community Action Program Council. The Community Action Program of the UAW (CAP) is the union’s non-partisan political arm. It is a department of the International Union. It is not a political party and it is not tied to a political party. It endorses candidates, on the basis of their records and their stand upon issues that affect working Americans.

Of the endorsement, Shanley-Graves said “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers Region 9 CNY CAP. They represent thousands of workers, current and retired, and it is humbling to have their support in this race. I look forward to continuing to inform voters of my extensive legal experience over the past two decades, and my commitment to justice, impartiality, and fairness.”

Shanley-Graves was nominated by the Oswego County Democratic Party and has recently secured the Party’s line through a Certificate of Nomination. She is an Oswego native whose family has lived in and been part of the Oswego Community for generations. Kristin is a graduate of Oswego High School, Villanova University, and Vermont Law School where received her Juris Doctor and a Master of Studies in Environmental Law. She is experienced in matrimonial, family, criminal, real property and civil law, while also maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the local legal system.

Kristin is the only candidate with governmental experience having served from 2006-2015 as an attorney for the City of Oswego in various capacities. Since 2017, she has partnered with the State University of New York at Oswego as attorney for the Student Association. In 2018, she was appointed to serve on the University’s College Council where she continues to hold a position. For over 20 years, Kristin has been a Board Member of the Oswego County Humane Society and proudly served as a past president.

The general election will be held on November 7. Early voting will take place from October 28 to November 5, with more information here. All registered voters within the city of Oswego are eligible to vote in the November election.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...