Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers.

Valued at $4,000, the one carat total weight 14 karat yellow gold pear shaped ring with a beautiful white gold filigree accent was generously donated by DuFore’s Jewelers in Oswego. The local business has been an active supporter of United Way for many years, with the Christmas Eve raffle drawing a longstanding tradition many locals look forward to.

United Way Resource Development Director Brandi Weaver said this year’s raffle generated an impressive amount in ticket sales, raising more than $5,800 to support United Way’s Annual Campaign.

“We cannot thank DuFore’s Jewelers enough for continuing to support United Way’s mission of ending hunger, building successful youth, and ensuring health and wellness throughout Oswego County,”Weaver said. “This partnership is truly a shining example of what can be accomplished when Local Heroes, such as the DuFore’s, step forward to make a difference in the community.”

DuFore’s Jewelers, located at 92 W. 2nd Street in Oswego, has made this event an annual tradition for many years. United Way encourages you to visit DuFore’s for all your jewelry needs.

To learn more about United Way of Greater Oswego County and the 24 local programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegountiedway.org or www.facebook.com/OswegoUnitedWay.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...