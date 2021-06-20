OSWEGO – Just in time to help celebrate Camp Hollis’ 75th consecutive year of providing summer fun for children, employees of the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant provided volunteers and support to improve the grounds at the camp in the town of Oswego.

Camp Hollis, which is owned and operated by the county of Oswego, has been working in recent years to create interesting and educational gardens. This year, it got a big boost from FitzPatrick.

“I heard from Jim Farfaglia, a Friends of Camp Hollis board member who has been taking care of the gardens, that they could use an upgrade,” said Zach Grulich, coordinator of recreation and youth development for Oswego County. “We discussed the needs for the gardens and I put out a general press release. We were contacted by Iva Calkins, site controller for FitzPatrick. From there, we planned a meeting at the camp to look at the gardens and discuss potential projects.”

In April, Grulich and Farfaglia met with Calkins and several FitzPatrick employees interested in helping the camp. During the month of May, 24 FitzPatrick volunteers spent many hours reimagining the existing gardens, enlarging some and then digging, weeding and planting.

Garden supplies such as perennial plants and bushes as well as mulch were donated. Calkins also prepared a volunteer schedule so that the new plants will be watered, and gardens will be weeded during the growing season.

“We can’t wait for the campers and visitors to see the beautiful gardens found on our campgrounds,” Grulich said. “We are appreciative for the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant for their commitment to making our Oswego County community even more inviting.”

Camp Hollis will operate as a day-camp this summer for children ages six to 14. For information visit https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis/online_registration.php.

Camp Hollis is also available to families and organized groups for weddings, retreats, reunions, and school groups when the summer camp program is not in session. Visit https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis/index.php

