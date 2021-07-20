Winners Of Art Association Of Oswego’s Annual Members’ Art Exhibition Announced

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego held the opening reception for its 31st Annual Members’ Art Exhibition on Saturday, July 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The show was a diverse mix of more than 50 works of original art made by members of the organization. Included in the show were drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media works, photographs, ceramics and wood carving.

Awards for this year’s show were judged by Fair Haven artists Sandra Dowie and Marcella Slater, and were presented in a number of categories. First Place went to Lelia Shelton of Cato for her soft pastel drawing called Good Morning, Kansas. Second Place was awarded to Yvonne Mace of Fulton for her color photograph entitled Mothers’ Day. Third Place went to Marybeth Sorendo of Oswego for her ceramic sculpture called Totem.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Lauren Siskavich of Central Square for her raku ceramic sculpture called Horsehair Fire, Peter Mahan of Oswego for his color photograph All Natural No. 1, Billie Jo Peterson of Clay for her raku ceramic vessel named Cleansing Fire, Charlotte Arcadi of Fulton for her color photograph called Under the Porch and Joanne Henry for her mixed-media piece called Jeri’s Window.

The theme of this year’s show was fire, and Cindy Lewis of Oswego was presented with the Fire Theme Award for her oil painting Ahi. The Solo Show Award, an offer of a one-person show in the 2022 exhibition season, was given to Tyrone-Neuland-Johnson of Oswego for his abstract painting entitled Strength (pictured).

The Art Association of Oswego is housed in the Oswego Civic Arts Center at the northernmost end of East 4th Street in Oswego at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and for 1 pm to 4 pm on Sundays.

The exhibition will continue until Sunday, August 15. For more information about exhibitions and classes check out their website at www.oswegoarts.org.

