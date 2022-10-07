OSWEGO – It’s back…One of the most spellbinding events of the fall, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball! On Friday, October 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center will be filled with witches and warlocks for the 5th Annual Witches Ball.

The Zonta Club of Oswego has once again teamed with a number of area businesses to host a bewitching evening of fun to benefit Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“The work that SAF does is a perfect match for our charge of building a better world for women and girls. Zonta advocates for equality, education, and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. We work to make sure women’s rights are recognized as human rights,” said Zonta Member and Committee Co-Chairperson Christina Seado Vasquez. “We know the community has been awaiting the return of our Witches Ball and look forward to celebrating once again!”

Open to those 21 and older the Zonta Club of Oswego’s “Witches’ Ball” is a Halloween Party featuring dancing, costume contests, other Halloween themed fun.

“We’re thrilled that the Zonta club is bringing back the Witches Ball,” said SAF Coordinator of Client Services Stacie France. “The Zonta Club has supported us in many ways over the years and the Witches Ball is their most creative. It’s much more than a fundraiser, the event helps us raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “I invite community members to join us for the most exciting Halloween party of the year!”

Proceeds from the Zonta Club’s Witches Ball will help aid OCO’s SAF program. In the past year SAF provided support and advocacy for approximately 600 victims and survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Pre-sale tickets to the Witches Ball are $25 and may be purchased on the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page and at www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/events.html . A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $30.00.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org. Did you know? It’s OCO!

