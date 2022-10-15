OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Zonta Club witches coven flew into the Oswego Farmers Market to invite community members to join them at the Zonta Club’s Witches Ball on Friday, October 28 at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

One of the most spellbinding events of the fall, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball is a Halloween Party featuring dancing, costume contests, and other Halloween themed fun for those over 21. The event serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Services to Aid Families Program (SAF). For more information visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

