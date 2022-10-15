‘Witches Ball’ To Benefit SAF

October 15, 2022 Contributor
Above from left are SAF Program Advocates Sage Chase, Danielle Gillett, Sharon Deland, Mercedes Whiteside and Laura Robinson and Zonta Members Samantha McKie, Dorothy Bonney, and Kathy MacPherson.

OSWEGO  – Members of the Oswego Zonta Club witches coven flew into the Oswego Farmers Market to invite community members to join them at the Zonta Club’s Witches Ball on Friday, October 28 at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

One of the most spellbinding events of the fall, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball is a Halloween Party featuring dancing, costume contests, and other Halloween themed fun for those over 21. The event serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Services to Aid Families Program (SAF). For more information visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Print this entry