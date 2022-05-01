OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego, a part of Zonta International, recently presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) with a donation in support of SAF’s mission to empower victims of physical, sexual and/or emotional violence and mobilize a coordinated community-wide response to those issues.

“It is with great pride that the Oswego Zontians are able to contribute funding to support Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families,” said Zonta Board President Sonia Robinson. “Zontians are keenly aware that domestic violence is a pandemic within the COVID-19 Pandemic. Families that are rebuilding lives after domestic violence need support in many ways and we hope to continue our relationship with SAF to help bridge that financial gap.”

Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families Program (SAF) is Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, and works with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime. SAF, which provides crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services, served more than 600 victims and survivors last year.

“I am so grateful for the Zonta Club of Oswego and all it does for the victims and survivors in our community,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “Zonta’s contributions allow SAF to meet needs that other funding sources cannot. They enable us to continually make a positive impact on the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families and increase the opportunities for living free from abuse.”

As part of Zonta International, the Zonta Club of Oswego is dedicated to advancing the status of women. Zonta envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence. For more information on Zonta visit: https://www.facebook.com/ZontaClubOfOswego

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime and is in need of support or information, please call our Crisis Hotline (315) 342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours.

OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related