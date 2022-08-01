Parish Man Dies Following Motorcycle, Car Crash In Mexico

MEXICO, NY – State Police is investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred on Friday, July 29, at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, Oswego County.

According to police, on July 29, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., a 2015 Dodge Dart, operated by Luke Gollaher, age 27, from Adams Center, NY, was exiting I-81 southbound at exit 33 (Rt. 104).

Gollaher stopped at the intersection with Rt. 104 and attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 104 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Bruce W. Hinman, age 74, from Parish, NY, who was traveling west on State Route 104.

Hinman was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was listed in critical condition.

On July 30, Hinman succumbed to injuries he received in the crash. The investigation is continuing .

Gollaher, who was not injured in the crash, was tested at the scene and showed no signs of alcohol impairment.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Mexico Fire Department, Parish Fire Department, McFee Ambulance, and NOCA Ambulance.

