Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81 Endorse Hanlon for Mayor

Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81 in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81 represents more than 1,400 plumbers, pipe fitters, steam fitters and HVAC/R technicians. Local 81 members are highly-trained skilled laborers who fabricate, install, and service residential, commercial, and industrial piping systems from a 14-county region.

“On behalf of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, it is my pleasure to endorse Marissa Hanlon as she seeks to become Fulton’s next Mayor,” said Pat Carroll, assistant business manager of Local 81. “Marissa has a proven track record to get things done. Her vision, her way of collaborating with others, and her dedication to developing this community will serve Fulton well. We are proud to stand with Marissa in her bid for mayor and with her at the helm, we can strengthen the local economy, support businesses, and support local jobs together.”

From chemical plants, health care facilities, hotels, offices, schools and supermarkets, Local 81 is comprised of skilled professionals who work with many local contractors to build the local economy and are dedicated to fostering smart growth.

“I’d like to thank the members and their families at Local 81 for their support. I am truly humbled. I look forward to furthering our city with their help. Our city has so much potential and so much to be proud of and I am honored to have them by my side during this campaign for election,” said Hanlon.

Hanlon has also received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Laborers Local 633, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Carpenters Local 277, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

To learn more or to contact Marissa, visit www.marissahanlon4mayor.com.

To learn more about Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, visit https://ualocal81.org.

