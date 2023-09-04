SYRACUSE, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Plumbers & Steamfitters, Local Union #81 JATC (Syracuse), will conduct a recruitment from October 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024 for five to 10 Plumber and Steamfitter apprentices, and five to 10 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the five to 10 openings listed for Plumber and Steamfitter and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic apprentices represent the total number for two recruitment regions – the Central, North Country and Southern Tier regions.

Applications can be obtained and submitted, in person only, at Local Union #81 at any of the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, or online at www.ualocal81.org during the recruitment period:

Syracuse: 107 Twin Oaks Drive, Syracuse, NY 13206

Oswego: 705 East Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Ithaca: 701 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of the trade, which may include: Working with sharp objects, hazardous machinery, and possible exposure to loud noises and respiratory irritants. Prolonged standing and walking. Repeated squatting and/or bending. Working in severe weather conditions and extreme temperatures. Working in confined spaces. Working in wet and muddy conditions. Lifting and/or moving heavy objects and equipment. Working off of ladders and scaffolds at various heights.

Must reside within the jurisdiction of Local Union #81, which includes the counties of Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Schuyler, St. Lawrence and Tompkins.

Must have a valid driver’s license. Apprentices may be required to drive company vehicles. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various work sites and classes at the approved school.

Must prove negative on a drug screening, at the expense of the sponsor, at the time of appointment.

Must provide military transfer card or discharge form DD-214, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must take and pass the Bennett Mechanical Comprehension Test.

For further information, applicants should contact Local Union # 81 at (315) 437-7397. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

