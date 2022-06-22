Police Arrest Central Square Woman Following Investigation Of Car Crash That Killed Baby In April

CONSTANTIA, NY – State Police in Hastings today arrested a Central Square woman following an investigation into a fatal car crash that occurred in April.

State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on April 22, 2022, on State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia, Oswego County.

The preliminary investigation has determined, at 4:22 p.m., on that date, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Daschalee R. Nelipowitz, currently age 24, from Central Square, New York, was traveling westbound on RT. 49 when she lost control, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees with the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Daschalee was not injured in the crash. Her one-year-old daughter, a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police today arrested Daschalee R. Nelipowitz for the following charges:

Vehicular Manslaughter 1st degree, a class “C” felony

Aggravated DWI, a class “E” felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor

The investigation into the crash determined that Nelipowitz had operated the vehicle while intoxicated, with a BAC of .10%, and caused the crash which resulted in the death of her one-year-old infant daughter and only passenger.

Nelipowitz was remanded to the supervision of the Oswego County Probation Department, with the case being held over for Grand Jury.

