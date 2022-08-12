Police Investigating Homicide In Oswego County

SCRIBA, NY – Yesterday, August 11, 2022, at around 4:48 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a menacing complaint in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba.

Initial investigation revealed that after a long-term neighbor dispute, Donald Coon, 79 years of age, and a resident of 805 Middle Road, shot and killed Stephen Falise of 812 Middle Road. Falise was 64 years old.

Multiple calls were made to the 911 center, with the first call stating that Coon was operating a UTV on Falise’s property and was armed with a shotgun. While Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to the scene it was reported that shots were fired.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Sheriff’s Deputies placed Coon in custody. After a short search, the body of Falise was found, deceased, in his field near his tractor. It is believed that Coon drove his UTV onto Falise’s property where he found him operating his tractor. Coon then shot Falise multiple times in the back, killing him.

Coon was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this morning after being charged with Murder in the second degree last night. At arraignment Coon was remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail. His next court date is currently scheduled for September 8, 2022.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by Border Patrol, New York State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

