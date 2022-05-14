Police Search For Man Reported To Attempt To Lure Children In Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying this man (pictured below).

According to police, he has twice been reported in the Roxbury Estates Mobile Home Park on US Route 11 in Central Square, where he is attempting to lure children by offering them $20 to come near him. He has been partially nude or completely nude when this happens.

He is believed to be driving a 2017 or earlier model Chevrolet Equinox (pictured below), silver in color with New York Excelsior license plates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 315-349-3411.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...