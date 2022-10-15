UPDATE October 24: According to police, Bruce Cronk is still missing.

PULASKI, NY – State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County.

Bruce is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bruce Cronk, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...