Precautions From Summer Heat, During Summer Activities Critical For Oswego Residents

OSWEGO – With the summer heat fast approaching and school ending, families will begin to spend their time outside, enjoying what Oswego has to offer, including the new splash pad at Breitbeck Park. While summer is a time for this outdoor fun, it is important to exercise caution in extreme heat and even when swimming.

The Oswego Fire Department’s Facebook page reminded its followers of swimming pool safety with a post, offering a selection of tips and statistics. The department suggested supervising children, entering the water feet first and avoiding alcohol while swimming or in the pool. One piece of advice that Fire Chief Randy Griffin really emphasized was to never swim alone.

“Don’t go swimming by yourself in case you get cramps or suffer a medical emergency by yourself,” Griffin said.

Despite the allure of the city as a waterfront destination, Griffin still wants to make sure people are safe in one of the most popular places in Oswego: the lake. He suggested that people bring a “flotation device of some sort” or even wear one when out by the lake since the rocks can be slippery and they are not “designed for recreation.” Griffin’s comments are backed by the Facebook post mentioned earlier, one that was intended to bring attention to the dangers people must consider when swimming.

“We just want to jog folks’ memories and have them think about some of the precautions they can take as well,” Griffin said. “It’s not just where you are going to go and what you are going to pack, you have to think about these things as well.”

Beyond swimming safety this summer, residents must also consider other health concerns associated with the summer heat like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as the rising temperatures in cars. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the temperature in cars can increase incredibly fast.

When it is just 80 degrees outside, after 10 minutes a car’s inside temperature will reach 99 degrees. In 30 minutes, that temperature will increase to 114 degrees. The administration suggests that drivers look in the back seat of their vehicles for children and pets before they lock their car.

When outside in extreme heat, people can experience heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Both have similar symptoms like nausea and a feeling of overheating; however, heat stroke is when one’s body temperature reaches 103 degrees. If one suffers heat stroke, it is recommended to call 911, whereas heat exhaustion can be subdued by moving into air conditioning, drinking water and using cold compresses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, excessive sweating and muscle cramps, where heat stroke has symptoms of a throbbing headache and no sweating. The best way to limit these serious issues is by planning ahead, according to Griffin, who urges people to drink plenty of water and identify when it will be excessively hot before going outside.

“The big thing is to pay attention. Today we can benefit from so many different apps we can have on our phone about weather data and know when it is going to be hot and humid,” Griffin said. “Make sure you hydrate yourself ahead of time. When you are thirsty, it is too late – you are already dehydrated – so stay on top of things. Anticipate [when] it is going to be a hot day and make sure you drink plenty of water ahead of time and keep that going throughout the day.”

