Price Chopper/Market 32 Announces Fill A Glass With Hope/Fill A Plate With Promise Campaign To Support Local Food Banks

Albany, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its two-month-long “Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise” campaign in partnership with the Northeast American Dairy Association, Garelick Farms, and local food banks. From May 1 to June 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their totals at the register to help provide local food banks with the means to purchase milk and other nutritious foods for the families they serve.

Summer is about fun and freedom, which to most kids means months filled with playing outside, swimming, or tossing a ball around in the park. However, when school lets out, more than 22 million children lose access to free or reduced-price meal programs. For many children in need, even basic staples like milk – and the nutrients like protein that help power the simple joys of summer – are missing. Participating in this campaign will help get milk and food items to those who may miss it most.

“The American Dairy Association continues to go above and beyond in its efforts to bring fresh milk to those in need,” Price Chopper/Market32’s Vice President of Public Relations & Consumer Services Mona Golub said. “We are proud to support their work in helping local families, especially during these times of increased food insecurity.”

The American Dairy Association is leading the way to bring fresh meals to families in need. Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, yet it is rarely donated. Raising funds through grants, individual donors and corporate sponsors, the American Dairy Association keeps 100% of all donations local to help deliver milk and essential nutrition to families with children in need in the community.

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

