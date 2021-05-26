(SCHENECTADY, N.Y.) –Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on 9.9 ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn with UPC 36800 40609 and on 8.7 ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn with UPC 36800 40611, which the manufacturer is recalling due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging.

For those who do not have a milk allergy, there is no health risk.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit gilstermarylee.com or call 618-826-2361, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or [email protected].

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...