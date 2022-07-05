SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on 16 oz bottles of Top Care 3% USP Hydrogen Peroxide with UPC 3680026711. Topco/Vi-Jon, the manufacturer, is recalling this product due to a report of an off odor and flavor and potential Isopropyl Alcohol content.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, customers can visit topcarebrand.com or call 847-329-3203 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

