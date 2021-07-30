SCHENECTADY, N.Y. –Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department, along with certain stuffed seafood items.

(This does not affect coleslaw sold in other departments of the store). The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product.

They are also issuing a voluntary recall on certain stuffed seafood items (listed with UPCs below) sold only in the seafood department. The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the stuffing product.

Description UPC Seafood Stuffing 20956100000 Stuffed cod fillets 20814200000 20814300000 Stuffed flounder 20822700000 20822800000 Stuffed skinless haddock 20830300000 20830600000 Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20902500000 Stuffed whole and half lobsters 20923200000 20923300000 20930700000 20933300000 Crab stuffed lobsters (4 ounces). 20934200000 Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw 20934600000 Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20934700000 Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces) 20947800000 Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom 20955500000 20955800000 Stuffed salmon 20965800000 20965900000 Fried seafood puffs 28924600000 Stuffed mushrooms 28960100000

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

