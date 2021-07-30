Price Chopper/Market 32 Issues Voluntary Recall Of PICS Brand Coleslaw, Certain Stuffed Seafood Items In Seafood Departement

July 30, 2021 Contributor
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. –Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department, along with certain stuffed seafood items.

(This does not affect coleslaw sold in other departments of the store). The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product.

They are also issuing a voluntary recall on certain stuffed seafood items (listed with UPCs below) sold only in the seafood department. The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the stuffing product.

Description UPC
Seafood Stuffing 20956100000
Stuffed cod fillets 20814200000

20814300000
Stuffed flounder 20822700000

20822800000
Stuffed skinless haddock 20830300000

20830600000
Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20902500000
Stuffed whole and half lobsters 20923200000

20923300000

20930700000

20933300000
Crab stuffed lobsters (4 ounces). 20934200000
Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw 20934600000
Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20934700000
Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces) 20947800000
Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom 20955500000

20955800000
Stuffed salmon 20965800000

20965900000
Fried seafood puffs 28924600000
Stuffed mushrooms 28960100000

 

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

