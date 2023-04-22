PRICE CHOPPER/MARKET 32 ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF PICS HONEY MUSTARD PRETZEL TWISTS

SCHENECTADY, N.Y –Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall from Dakota Style Foods on 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, please contact dakotastyle.com or call 800-446-2779, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

