Price Chopper/Market 32 Launches Campaign To Raise Disaster Relief Funds For American Red Cross

ALBANY, NY– Throughout the month of August, Price Chopper/Market 32 are teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds in support of the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts. Until August 31, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change at the register to benefit disaster relief. All monies raised will be donated to the Red Cross and Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations, up to $10,000.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is gratified to continue its decades-long collaborative effort with the American Red Cross to assist those impacted by disasters big and small, close to home and across the country. This year, with so many here in the Northeast navigating the aftermath of flooding, we’re proud to join with our customers and teammates alike to support our neighbors and friends,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president.

“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. From small house fires to large natural disasters, we go wherever we’re needed. Our work is made possible by our generous donors. We are so grateful to the Price Chopper/Market 32 and its customers for generously supporting our ongoing mission and for working with us to promote this program. This support ensures we can be there 24/7, bringing hope and healing when it’s needed most,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity for donors. From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.

