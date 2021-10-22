SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the closure of the exit ramp from I-81 southbound to Salina Street at Exit 19, in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, on Monday, October 25.

The Salina Street ramp will close beginning at 9 a.m. and re-open by 3 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate pavement work by the City of Syracuse.

The right lane exit to Clinton Street will remain open at Exit 19. Traffic for Salina Street will detour to Clinton Street and turn left at Herald Place.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

