Gouverneur, N.Y. – Kinney Drugs has opened RSV vaccination appointments for those age 60 and older at all 96 locations in New York and Vermont. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. In older adults, RSV can cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis (swelling of the lungs’ small airways). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year in the U.S., RSV causes up to 120,000 hospitalizations and up to 10,000 deaths among those 65+. In this region of the country, RSV season starts in the fall and peaks in winter.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first RSV vaccine for those 60 and older, which is now available at all Kinney Drugs locations. The RSV vaccine can be received at the same time as other vaccinations. To schedule an RSV vaccine appointment, individuals can visit www.KinneyDrugs.com.

“Last year, many hospitals were overwhelmed by a “tripledemic” of flu, COVID, and RSV, so we were very glad when the FDA approved a vaccine for RSV this year. It can be administered to expectant mothers by obstetricians to protect newborns, and it can be administered to adults aged 60 and older by our pharmacists. Seniors are at significantly greater risk for serious complications from RSV,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President. “And we’re proud that Kinney pharmacists are able to administer this new RSV vaccine help protect them.”

About Kinney Drugs: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of eight divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy; (7) HomeLife specialized nursing support for in-home infusion services; and (8) Kinney Homecare, a durable medical equipment company. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,500 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...