RSVP To Hold Virtual Volunteer Recruitment Event

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Oswego County (RSVP), a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, will hold a Virtual Volunteer Recruitment Event via Zoom on April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. for adults aged 55+ who are interested in becoming a volunteer with the program.

Pre-registration is required to attend the event. To register, please contact us at 315-312-2317 or email [email protected]

RSVP volunteers lead with experience, making a difference in their communities and in the lives of their fellow citizens every day. To be eligible to become a volunteer with RSVP, individuals must be 55 years or older and have a passion for supporting their community. Interested older adults will complete a short application indicating their areas of interest for volunteer work.

RSVP of Oswego County partners with 40+ community agencies, called volunteer stations. We offer a variety of opportunities to volunteer such as Osteo Bone Builders, 6 Step Balance System™, and Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance™ instructors, OCO Home Delivered Meals and Dining Centers, food pantries and soup kitchen staffing, environmental stewardship, AARP tax aide counselors and driver safety instructors, Veteran’s support services, and more. RSVP staff assists new volunteers with finding placement at one of these stations in the community.

RSVP of Oswego County is part of a nation-wide network of AmeriCorps Seniors programs, sponsored by AmeriCorps and locally by SUNY Oswego, The United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the New York State Office for the Aging. For more information on programming and/or to receive the RSVP Mature Living newsletter, call the office at 315-312-2317 or email: [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...