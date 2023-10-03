Salmon Country Marina Joins Oco Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety

Fulton, NY – OCO Cancer Prevention in Action Advocate Christina Wallace and Julia Blunt, owner of Salmon Country Marina and Campground display one of the new sunscreen dispensers provided by Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Prevention in Action program. The dispensers are part of new Sun Safety policy that the two developed to promote sun safety to guests and staff of the Salmon Country Marina and Campground. Free sunscreen, as well as information on sun safety, will be available to everyone at the marina as well as the campgrounds.

“I’m glad that Christina reached out to me,” said Blunt. “She is a longtime friend and is passionate about advocating for cancer prevention. At our marina and campground, everyone spends quite a bit of time in the sun. After speaking with Christina it was easy to see the advantages of establishing a sun safety policy for our guests.”

“Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States,” said Wallace. “Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation in sunlight causes nearly all skin cancer cases. The risk for skin cancer can be greatly reduced when certain precautions are practiced. We are pleased that Julia has joined us in our efforts to raise awareness of and reduce skin cancer.”

Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Salmon Country Marina has partnered with OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) to raise awareness of the dangers of skin cancer and promote the importance of sun safety. Additional sunscreen stations, as well as brochures and information about sun safety can be found throughout the marina and campgrounds. For information on the importance of sun safety or establishing sun safety policy contact the Cancer Prevention in Action Program at 315-592-0830.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...