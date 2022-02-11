PULASKI, N.Y. –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is excited to be exhibiting their third annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser.

The exhibit is now on display in the gallery and features artwork measuring exactly six inches wide by six inches tall created by people of all ages and backgrounds in the community. All the work is donated and offered for sale for only $15 with all money going directly to support the art center, a not-for-profit, whose mission is to engage and enrich the local community by providing art classes and shows for everyone.

The public is encouraged to come in and view the art during gallery hours or they may view and purchase online at the art center’s square website.

All art is hung and posted anonymously, so purchases are made by how the art appeals to you, rather than by who created it. The artist, however, will be revealed at time of purchase. All artwork will remain on display throughout the exhibit and will be available for pick up during regular gallery hours starting March 10.

“We are thrilled with the quality and variety of work that we received this year,” said Ann Buchau, president of the art center. “It’s definitely a show worth checking out and a great way to purchase some amazing little art for yourself or to give as a gift. But most importantly it’s a fun way to show your support for the community.”

The art center gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays noon until 6 pm and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 2 pm.For more information please visit their website or Facebook page or call the center at 315-298-7007.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, online art classes and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center and its offerings, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related