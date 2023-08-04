Sandy Creek Man Arrested For Vehicular Manslaughter

OSWEGO COUNTY- Yesterday afternoon, Jason A. Robinson, 40 years of age, and a resident of Sandy Creek, was arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter in the first degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first degree, Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs, and Crossing a Hazard Marking. Robinson was the driver in the fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 10, 2023, that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Richard McDermott and 62-year-old Annmarie McDermott.

Robinson was located and arrested at his residence in the Town of Sandy Creek and arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

This incident is still under investigation.

