OSWEGO – The Oswego Fire Department is launching strategic recruitment initiatives to find the next generation of Firefighters and Paramedics to fill future vacancies in the ranks. With more than a third of the fire department eligible for retirement by 2030, Oswego Fire Chief Paul Conzone is revamping hiring practices to find the best talent in the area to fill the need. “Traditionally, we have never had to recruit firefighters – in the past we have had hundreds of candidates show interest in the job and take the civil service exam. Our 2023 exam saw less than 75 candidates, at least half of those had cross-filed at other fire departments. We currently have four eligible candidates on our list.” Recognizing the need to ramp up recruitment efforts, the Oswego Fire Department has increased marketing, attended job fairs, and held informational nights. Chief Conzone stated that removing barriers to being hired is also a strategic initiative of the Oswego Fire Department. Candidates no longer need to have EMT Certification in order to be eligible for hire, instead that training and certification is obtained in the first 30 days of employment. “We know there are plenty of qualified people in our immediate area that would make outstanding Firefighter Paramedics for the City of Oswego. With this strategic move, it will allow this career to be more attainable than ever. We recognize that many great candidates are working multiple jobs, and are busy with family life, leaving little time to take an EMT class. This change eliminates the EMT requirement prior to being hired, and we’ll provide EMS training and certification after. This change also saves candidates from the financial burden of EMT course tuition costs, which can exceed $1,000. Our goal is to remove any barriers to being hired so we can pick the very best candidates, then mold them into great Firefighter Paramedics after that”, states Fire Chief Paul Conzone. The exam announcement is posted on the City of Oswego website, www.oswegony.org. Applications are available at Oswego City Hall, Department of Personnel – 3rd Floor, 13 West Oneida Street. The deadline to apply is January 27, 2025.

