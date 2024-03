OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion was in town on May 19, visiting with Oswego Health and touring the hospital.

Katie Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, SVP of Clinical Operations & Chief Nursing Officer and Billy Barlow, VP of Public Affairs & System Develop took the opportunity to discuss the strategic direction of the nonprofit healthcare system.

