OSWEGO COUNTY – A fun-filled, one-day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at Camp Hollis. The county is celebrating 31 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents 50 years and older, this year’s theme is “Through The Years.” With this theme, we will showcase important events and historical people in Oswego County.

Situated along the shores of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of Oswego at 40 Health Camp Road. There is a registration fee of $25. Sign-ups are encouraged by September 1st as space is limited. Include your name, address, email address, and phone number. Mail a check payable to Friends of Camp Hollis to: Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, NY 13126. For more information on the retreat, call Fran at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.

Our program will include Jim Farfaglia who is presenting The Heart of Camp Hollis. Jim explained that this is not the history of Camp but rather what he has observed and what the Camp has meant to so many of all ages. It will be presented through songs and skits with music provided by Mark Wahl and Marc Warner with Ellen Wahl assisting with the skits.

Jim Farfaglia will offer an informal writing workshop. Specifically, he will share tips on “how to interview loved ones.” Jim is willing to take whatever time people need for this session. Another special guest will be Dave Welsch, Composer/Producer, who will present The Emotion of Music in Motion Pictures. This interactive multimedia presentation features scenes from classic films shown with and without the musical score for a survey of the emotional impact.

Senior Camp is fortunate to have Dr. Singh, PT specialist, who will speak on Pelvic Rehabilitation. She will present natural remedies including fun and effective exercises to address incontinence variables.

Our craft session is presented by Beth Sotherden from Salmon River Fine Arts Center. She will instruct campers on making a mixed media collage. Mixed media paintings are a popular art form that allows you to express yourself using a variety of materials.

Musical entertainment after the noon hot meal will be Mark Wahl and Marc Warner (Cool Kids). Cathy Bonoffski will lead our fun chair exercises to Music. We will have our famous auction, bingo, door prizes and many basket raffles. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout the day, and a boxed cold plate will be served at supper time.

There will be free time to socialize and explore some of Camp Hollis’ 40 acres and nature trails. Camp Director, Zach Grulich, will also lead a guided walk. Two accessible cabins with cots will be available during the day for those who want to take a break. You can also sit outside on the beautiful new deck to enjoy a view of Lake Ontario.

The day winds down with a campfire overlooking Lake Ontario with s’mores, singing, and storytelling. (In case of inclement weather, the day will end with popcorn, singing, and stories in the lodge.)

“We hope that you can spend the day with us. You can reconnect with friends and meet new campers as well. We are sure you will experience an exciting and fun day at Camp Hollis,” said Therese Watchus, Senior Camp Coordinator.

Senior Camp relies on the generosity of program presenters, donors, and area businesses including Burger King, Byrne Dairy, Dunkin’ Donuts, Ontario Orchards, Price Chopper, Walmart, Stewarts’ Shops, Tops Friendly Markets, Oswego Big M, Bosco’s Meats, Domino’s Pizza, Oswego Elks Lodge #271, GJP Italian Eatery, Hudson Dairy, Pepsi Corporation, Huhtamaki, and Oswego County Opportunities Nutritional Services.

For questions or more information on the event, call Senior Camp Coordinator, Therese Watchus at 315-591-8537.

