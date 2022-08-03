OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair.

Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County.

“We are happy to be bringing the Senior Fair back this year,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health and Caring Community Advocates Member Leanna Cleveland. “The Senior Fair is a much anticipated and well attended event. Our older residents truly appreciate the opportunity to gather information on programs and services specifically for them. The Senior Fair is a way we can celebrate older persons in our community and are looking forward to welcoming them this year.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of Caring Community Advocates,” said Chairperson Jen Rice. “We strive to provide as much as we can for our community members and are excited for our second drive through Senior Fair. We had an excellent turn out last year and are looking forward to welcoming even more seniors this year’s fair.”

The popular event will make its return Friday, September 9 as a drive through event to be held at the Oswego Speedway from 9 a.m. to noon. The Senior Fair is free and will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors offering health tips, wellness information, and more, including a number of giveaways.

Additionally, the mobile food pantry will be distributing free boxes of food, while they last, and attendees will receive a free tote bag courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association. Two bathrooms will also be available on site.

“The Caring Community Advocates Committee is very appreciative of owners Eric and John Torrese for letting us use the Oswego Speedway for our Senior Fair,” Cleveland said. “Eric and John are a pleasure to work with and are a huge reason that last year’s Senior Fair was such a great success.”

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Leanna Cleveland at 315-598-4715 Ext. 1227, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related