OSWEGO – With just under four weeks to go until volunteers “Brave the Shave,” the 16th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County, scheduled for Sunday, April 24 at the Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center, is showing an excellent amount of funds raised for life-saving childhood cancer research, but other numbers are at a record low.

“It’s strange; our website shows over $14,000 raised, which is excellent at this time out from the event, but we’re at all-time lows for the number of shavees and fundraising teams, and I’m afraid that that’s going to catch up with us in the next month,” said Volunteer Event Coordinator Dan Witmer.

There are currently just 27 shavees registered for this year’s event, and only nine fundraising teams.

“We have 37 fundraising participants, which is a fundraising option that is becoming more popular. Volunteers raise money, but don’t typically shave,” Witmer said.

The Fulton Police Benevolent Association leads all groups in dollars raised, with more than $7,500 showing on their webpage. The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team is the largest fundraising team, with 23 registered, but they’re just getting started and just passed the $500 mark. The Bearded Brethren, a fundraising team of three Hannibal High School alumni, has raised more than $500 as well.

“It’s late, but it’s not too late,” said Witmer, as anyone can register right up until the day of the actual event. “History shows that the more time you have between registration and the event itself, the more donations you’re likely to receive but, that said, there’s still plenty of time to get involved and make a difference.”

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, $500 can fund 20 hours of innovative research to find new cures and better treatments. $5000 can fund a summer research project, supporting the next generation of pediatric oncologists. $50,000 can fully fund a year-long clinical trial, often a kid’s best hope for a cure.

To make a donation, register as a shavee, participant, volunteer, or team captain, or just to learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, go to www.stbaldricks.org.

