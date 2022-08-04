OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting.

Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation.

The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts. The largest award – $75,000 – was given to Fulton Community Basketball in support of its Fulton Dream Courts project. Of the total amount, $25,000 is being paid now. The remaining $50,000 was awarded as a 1:1 matching grant, payable when that amount is raised from other sources.

Located on the Fulton War Memorial campus, this planned outdoor construction project will dramatically expand the amount of programming offered and number of youths served.

A second civic benefit grant was awarded to Oswego Public Library so that it could hire a consultant to lead it in a strategic community assessment and planning process to help the library’s board create a strong strategic framework for the future that best meets the needs of the community.

The Shineman Foundation awarded the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski a grant so that it could continue its Young Artist Experience program, offering after school art sessions throughout the 2022-23 school year.

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish was awarded a 1:1 matching grant, payable at the completion of its $9,500 fundraising campaign for the first phase of its historic preservation plan to replace and preserve its 100-year-old stained glass windows.

For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to [email protected].

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The Foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

